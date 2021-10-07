Home / Education / Employment News / JPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 vacancies for assistant director/SSO
employment news

JPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 vacancies for assistant director/SSO

JPSC recruitment 2021: 49 vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer on offer
JPSC recruitment 2021: 49 vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer on offer
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer (SSO). The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 20. However, the last date to submit the examination fee is October 21.

JPSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies of Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer.

JPSC recruitment 2021 age limit: 

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age  of the candidates should be 35 years, for unreserved category 37 years and for extremely backward classes /backward classes 38 years for female candidates of unreserved/backward class and extremely backward class 40 years for the SC/ST candidates and 35 from the candidate’s of EWS section. Candidates can check details on the notification given below.

JPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click the online application tab

Click on the “Click Here for New Registration” button

Fill in all your personal details required in the online application.

Upload scanned copies of all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc exam jpsa jpsc + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out