JSSC JECCE 2023: Last date to register for Excise Constable July 10

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 12:16 PM IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will end the registration process for JECCE 2023 on July 10. Interested candidates can apply at www.jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will end the registration process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023 (JECCE 2023) on July 10. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at www.jssc.nic.in. The last date for payment of the Examination fee is July 12.

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaions from July 16 to July 17.

JSSC JECCE 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 583 vacancies.

JSSC JECCE 2023 application fee: The application fee is 100 for UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I, and BC-II. For SC, and ST candidates the application fee is 50.

JSSC JECCE 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

Direct link to apply

JSSC Excise Constable posts: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)”

Next, click on JECCE 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Sunday, July 09, 2023
