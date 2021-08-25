Karnataka HC recruitment: 142 vacancies for second division assistant on offer

Karnataka high court has invited applications for the various posts of second division assistant (SDA). Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the High Court of Karnataka at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in and apply.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 24.

The last date of submitting the application fee online or challan is September 27.

Karnataka high court recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies.

Karnataka high court recruitment application fee: The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General Category and the Other Backward class is ₹350. The application fee for the SC/ ST and persons with benchmark disability is ₹200.

Candidates can submit the fee online by the SBI payment gateway method or by challan and remit the application fee in the SBI branch.

Karnataka high court recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karnataka high court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

On the homepage click on Notification No. HCRB/SDA-5/2021

Click on apply online

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee online or through SBI challan

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria selection process and other details below