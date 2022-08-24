KEAM 2022: Final category list expected today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is expected to release the KEAM 2022 final category list today, August 24, 2022. The CEE has already KEAM 2022 provisional category list. The KEAM 2022 final Category list will be available on the official website of KEAM 2022 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2022 Provisional allotment list was released on August19. Candidates were allowed to raise complaints against the list can send mail to CEE on or before August 23, 2022 till 12 noon.

KEAM 2022: How to check Final Category list

Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page click on KEAM 2022 link available.

Next look for the Final Category list

Check the application number and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

