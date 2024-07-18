Kerala D.El.Ed April 2024 results released at deledexam.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Diploma in Elementary Education Examination, Kerala released the D.El.Ed Examination General April 2024 Results. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website at deledexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala D.El.Ed April 2024 results released at deledexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download via direct link given below.

To check the results, candidates need to enter details such as registration number, date of birth, and semester on the space provided.

Notably, the exam was originally scheduled to held from April 29 to May 7, but was later rescheduled to May 8, 2024. Candidates who qualify in the exam will proceed further to an interview round. Based on the performance in both the stages, the appointment of the candidate is finalised.

Kerala D.El.Ed April 2024 Results: How to check

Visit the official website at deledexam.kerala.gov.in. Click on the ‘Result’ section available on the home page. In the login section, candidates need to enter registration number, date of birth, and semester, and submit. The Kerala D.El.Ed April 2024 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.