Kerala HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts of assistant

Kerala High Court has notified vacancies for various posts of Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Kerala High Court at https://hckrecrutment.nic.in/

The application process will begin on July 8. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55(Anticipated) vacancies of the Assistant.

Kerala HC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates born between January 1, 1985, and January 1, 2003, are eligible to apply.

Kerala HC Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should have Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks or a Masters’s Degree/Law Degree awarded or recognised by any of the universities in Kerala.

Kerala HC Recruitment 2021 Application fee: candidates have to pay ₹450 as application fee.

Schedule cast (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), and Unemployed differently-abled candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Kerala HC Recruitment 2021 Selection process: The selection will be based on the Objective Test, Descriptive Test, and Interview.

How to apply for the post of Assistant in Kerala High Court

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the High Court Kerala at https://hckrecruitment.nic.in/

The application process has two stages. The candidate’s application process will be completed after completing the final submission option available in stage II. The last date of the submission of the application fee is August 27.

Candidates are advised to check the important dates and other details in the notification.