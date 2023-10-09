Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 411 posts on kolkatapolice.gov.in

The online application process for contractual Driver/Police driver vacancies in Kolkata Police will close today, October 9. Eligible candidates can apply on the website kolkatapolice.gov.in till 5 pm. Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 (Twitter/@KPSouthDiv/Pic for representation)

The applicant must be a citizen of India and a permanent resident of West Bengal. The age limit is 21-40 years as on September 1, 2023.

Candidates must be Class 8 pass from a recognised school and possess a valid transport license. They must also have three years of experience of driving in a valid government organisation, quasi government organisation or registered private limited, etc.

Initially, the contract will be for a period of one year, which may later be extended. The consolidated monthly remuneration will be ₹13,500.

These are the documents required:

Self attested copy of

ID proof

Address proof

Age proof

Driving license

Experience certificate

One recent passport size photo in prescribed format.

The list of acceptable documents has been given on the website. All original documents will be verified during interview.

For more information, check the notice here.

