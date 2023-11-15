close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Konkan Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 190 posts at konkanrailway.com

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 15, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Konkan Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at konkanrailway.com.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of KRCL at konkanrailway.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organisation.

Konkan Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 190 posts(Representative image)
The closing date of receipt of on-line application for training under NATS is December 10, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civil Engineering: 30 posts
  • Electrical Engineering: 20 posts
  • Electronics Engineering: 10 posts
  • Mechanical Engineering: 20 posts
  • Diploma (Civil): 30 posts
  • Diploma (Electrical): 20 posts
  • Diploma (Electronics): 10 posts
  • Diploma (Mechanical): 20 posts
  • General Stream Graduates: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentices: The candidate must be a Graduate in Engineering in the listed fields from recognized (AICTE) University.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: The candidate must be a Diploma holder in any of the listed fields from a University or Institution recognized by Central/State Govt. Technical Education Board or University.

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on September 1, 2023.

Selection Process

For all the categories, the total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at an aggregate percentage and a merit list will be prepared accordingly. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester/year.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all candidates. Candidates belonging to SC /ST/Female/ minorities / Economically Weaker Section are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Konkan Railways.

Detailed Notification Here 

