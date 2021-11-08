Home / Education / Employment News / KPSC answer keys 2021 released for accountant, cashier and other post exams
  • KPSC answer keys 2021: KPSC releases answer keys of the recruitment exam for various posts including, accountant/ cashier/ junior audit assistant etc in KTDC/ KSIDC/ Matsyafed etc
KPSC answer keys 2021:Candidates can check the provisional answer keys along with question papers of exams on the official website of KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in.(keralapsc.gov.in)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 06:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

KPSC answer keys 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the recruitment examination for various posts including, accountant/ cashier/ junior audit assistant etc in KTDC/ KSIDC/ Matsyafed etc on its official website. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check the provisional answer keys along with question papers on the official website of KPSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

The KPSC exam was held on November 7, 2021.

Direct link to check Kerala PSC answer key 

How to check Kerala PSC answer key:

Visit the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to 'Downloads' section,.

Then, click on "ANSWER KEY-OMR EXAMS" link.

Click on "Download" link that reads, "Accountant/ Cashier/ Jr. Audit Assistant etc in KTDC/ KSIDC/ MATSYAFED etc".

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take its print out.

