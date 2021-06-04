KRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Accounts Assistant and other posts

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Accounts Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Konkan Railway on konkanrailway.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 1, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization. The application completed in all respect, with full signature and a self-attested passport size photo affixed in the space provided along with enclosures and clearly mentioning the above Notification No. and Post applied for should reach to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer/R by email on e-mail id helpdskrectcell@krcl.co.in before 5.30 pm on the last date. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Deputy General Manager (Finance) 1 Post Assistant Accounts Officer 2 Posts Section Officer 2 Posts Accounts Assistant 7 Posts

Selection Process

Only provisionally eligible candidates shall be called for the selection process. The candidate will be interviewed by a nominated Committee and the selection will be finalized on merit based on the performance in the interview, qualification and post qualification experience gained by the Candidate.

Other Details

The selected candidate will have to pass the prescribed medical examination before the contract is entered into, for fitness to perform the work awarded. The selected candidates should be able to join at the project site within a maximum of 30 days after issuing an offer of contract Engagement by KRCL, otherwise, it is deemed to have lapsed.