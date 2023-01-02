Home / Education / Employment News / KVS Recruitment: Last date to apply for 13,000+ teacher, other posts

employment news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on kvsangathan.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the application process for over 13,000 teaching and non-teaching posts, including TGT, PGT and Primary teachers today, January 2.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on kvsangathan.nic.in. Previously, the last date to apply was December 26, which was extended.

“Competent authority of KVS has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for Officers Cadres, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts in KVS from 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023 (00.59 Hrs.). Other terms and condition regarding age, qualification, experience etc. will remain same (i.e. 26.12.2022) as mentioned in the Advertisement No. 15 & 16,” reads the latest notification.

Candidates can check detailed notifications for eligibility criteria and other information.

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Primary Teacher: 6414

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 239

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher: 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher: 3176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher (Music): 303

Finance Officer: 6

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Asst Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade 2: 54

Here's the notification for Primary Teacher posts

Notification for other posts.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
kvsangathan.nic.in
kvsangathan.nic.in

Monday, January 02, 2023
