LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 9394 posts ends tomorrow at licindia.in

employment news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:55 PM IST

LIC will close down the registration process for ADO posts on February 10, 2023. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply at licindia.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Life Insurance Corporation of India will close down the registration process for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 on February 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The registration process for 9394 Assistant Development Officer was started on January 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on LIC ADO Recruitment 2023.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the documents if necessary.
  • Make the payment of fees and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 750/- for other than SC/ST candidates and 100/- for SC/ST candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.

