Madhya Pradesh CM's Young Professionals for Development Program: Check details

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Young Professionals for Development Programme is an opportunity for young graduates/post graduates and professionals to work with the government. A total of 52 Young Professionals (Research Associates) will be placed in each of the districts of Madhya Pradesh to gather objective feedback on the functioning of the Government, as per an official statement. They will be guided by 6 advisors. The duration of the programme will be for one year on contract basis.

Apply online

The last date for submission of application forms is September 13.

The prospective candidate must have the desired academic qualification from a reputed institution with a good academic record of 60% and above in graduation and post-graduation.

Candidate must have creative, innovative and out of the box thinking; must demonstrate advanced analytical and problem solving skills; have an aptitude for working in teams and be able to engage with diverse stakeholders. The job demands extensive travelling, the official job notification reads.

“Research Associates will receive a remuneration of Rs. 40,000 and Advisors Rs. 60,000 per month. In addition, both will be entitled to House Rent Allowance at the rate of 15% of the remuneration per month. Touring for official purpose would be covered separately under the programme,” the notification adds.

Candidates have to appear for computer based test, which is scheduled on September 27, and will then be interviewed in-person at Bhopal.

