Madhya Pradesh state service exam 2021 details in September

The Madhya Pradesh state service exam 2021 details will be released in September and the preliminary exam will be held in November, the state public service commission, MPPSC, has notified. The detailed exam notification will be released by the Commission on its website, mppsc.nic.in.

The Commission, on July 8, has released the annual exam calendar.

The state forest service preliminary exam will also be held in November.

The Commission has notified that the final result of the state service exam 2020, the prelims of which is scheduled on July 25 after being postponed due to COVID-19 situation, will be released in April 2022. The Commission has scheduled the main exam from November 23 to 28. The prelims result is expected in August, as per the Commission's date sheet.

The result of the main written exam of state service exam 2019 is expected in August and the interview will be held in October. The final result of the exam will be released in October 2021.

Including these exams, the Commission has released the schedule of 14 state level exams.

MPPSC exam calendar