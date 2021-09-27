Home / Education / Employment News / MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021 expected soon, know how to download
MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021 expected soon, know how to download

  • MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021: MAH  LLB CET admit cards are expected to be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know how to download the admit card
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) is expected to release the admit cards for MAH LLB (3years) CET soon on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the MAH CET 3 year LLB course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org after it is released.

The MAH CET for three year LLB course will be held on October 4 and October 5.

For a successful entry into the MAH CET exam centre, students must have their MHT CET 2021 invite card as well as valid ID proof.

MAH CET LLB admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET law admit card 2021 download link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

The MHT CET LLB Admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell for latest updates.

