Manipur: MPSC to recruit Under Secretary (Law), check details

Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications to recruit two Under Secretary (Law) in the Law & Legislative Affairs Department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from November 20 and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 10.

Job details

“The online application should be applied at www.empsconline.gov.fn w.e.f. 20/11/2021 upto 12:00 midnight of 10/12/2021 after which the link will be disabled. Submission of application in any other mode will not be entertained,” the MPSC has said in a notification released on Thursday.

Candidates between 21 and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 with Bachelor's Degree in Law and knowledge of local language till atleast middle standard are eligible to apply. “Candidate should possess all the requisite essential qualification on the last date of submission of application i.e. 10/12/2021,” the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The number of candidates to be called for interview will be 5 times the number of vacancies advertised among the candidates who secure 40% marks in the written examination (i.e. 120 marks in written examination).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON