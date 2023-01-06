MCL Recruitment 2023: 295 Mining Sirdar, and other posts on offer, details here

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has invited applications for Jr. Overman, Mining Sirdar, and Surveyor (T&S Gr-C) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.mahanadicoal.in.

MCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 295 vacancies of which 82 vacancies are for the Jr.Overman posts, 145 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar, and 68 vacancies are for the Surveyor.

MCL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years as on January 23, 2023.

MCL Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

MCL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.mahanadicoal.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on apply online

Fill outthe application form

Pay the fee upload all the documents

Take print for future reference.

