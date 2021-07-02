MDL recruitment: Last date to apply for 1388 non-executive posts is July 4

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders(MDL) recruitment: MDL will close the application process for various Non-Executive posts on July 4. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of MDL at https://mazagondock.in/.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,388 vacancies.

The contract period is for three years which may be extended for two more years.

MDL recruitment: Age Limit

Candidate’s age should not be more than 38 years and not less than 18 years.

MDL recruitment: Selection process

Candidate’s selection will be based on the performance in Written Test & Experience marks and Trade Test. The final merit list would be prepared based on combined marks of the Online Written Test, Experience & Trade Test.

Note: However, depending upon the number of candidates who have applied for the above posts, Management may decide to do away with Written tests and select candidates based on Experience & Trade tests.

MDL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the MDL website https://mazagondock.in

Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive

Click on Non- Executive Tab

Register yourself and fill in all the required details

Click on the validation link sent on the email

Log in to the MDL online portal with username and password

Fill the application form and upload relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use