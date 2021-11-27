Home / Education / Employment News / MECON Limited Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for 78 Managerial posts
MECON Limited to recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website till December 25, 2021. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

MECON Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for various managerial posts can apply online through the official site of MECON on meconlimited.co.in. The registration process was started on November 26 and will end on December 25, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 78 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Deputy Manager 7 Posts 
Manager22 Posts 
Senior Manager 4 Posts 
AGM2 Posts 
DGM3 Posts 
GM 5 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The mode of selection shall be Personal Interview. A list of candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for the Interview will be uploaded on MECON’s website and they will be intimated about the date, time and venue of interview through their registered E-mail ID as filled by the candidates in the online application form.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs.1000/-. SC / ST / PwD / Ex-servicemen category or Internal candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Story Saved
