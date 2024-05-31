Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Registration en for 2968 SI, Constable, other posts at megpolice.gov.in, link here

Meghalaya Police will close the registration process for SI, Constable and other posts on May 31, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 2968 posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in. Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2968 posts ends today

The vacancy details can be checked here.

Vacancy Details

UBSI: 76 posts Un-armed Branch Constable: 720 posts Fireman: 195 posts Driver Fireman: 53 posts Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic: 26 posts MPRO Operator: 205 posts Signal/ BN Operator: 56 posts Constable: 1494 posts Driver Constable: 143 posts

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will have to undergo the PMT and PET. They will also have to go through a written exam and interview.

How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

Click on Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where to the Constable, SI link available on the page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

The application fee for each post shall be ₹150/- which should be paid through the payment gateway which will be indicated accordingly. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Meghalaya Police.