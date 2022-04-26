Home / Education / Employment News / MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for 183 Apprentice posts
MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for 183 Apprentice posts

  • MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering Degree and Diploma holders who have passed out in 2019, 20 or 21 can apply at mhrdnats.gov.in.
MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for 183 Apprentice posts
MESCOM Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for 183 Apprentice posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) has released a recruitment notification for 183 apprentice posts under the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS). 

Engineering Degree and Diploma holders who have passed out in 2019, 20 or 21 can apply for these posts on mhrdnats.gov.in.

Here are more details about the posts:

Graduate Apprentices

Department: Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Number of posts: 112

Monthly stipend: 9,000

Duration: 1 year

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Department: Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Number of posts: 71

Monthly stipend: 8,000

Duration: 1 year

Candidates who have already registered on the NATS portal can login, choose the job title, upload resume and apply for these posts. Those who are not registered with NATS will have to first register and apply for these posts after that. 

Read the official notification for more information. 

Topics
apprentice jobs
