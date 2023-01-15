Home / Education / Employment News / Ministry of Communications to recruit 270 Sub Divisional Engineer posts

Ministry of Communications to recruit 270 Sub Divisional Engineer posts

employment news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 09:53 AM IST

Ministry of Communications will recruit candidates for Sub Divisional Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can check the details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications have invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Divisional Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address below.

This recruitment drive will fill up 270 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 22, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online should have bachelor degree in Engineering or its equivalent in ‘Electrical’ or ‘Electronics’ or ‘Electrical communication’ or ‘computer science’ or ‘Telecommunications’ or information technology or ‘Instrumentation’ from a recognised University. The age limit shall not exceed 56 years of age.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to ADG-1 (A & HR), DGT HQ, Room No 212, 2nd floor, UIDAI building, Behind Kali Mandir, New Delhi – 110001. Candidates can check complete details on the Detailed Notification available here.

