Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 97 Sub Div Officer & other posts

Ministry of Defence to recruit candidates for Sub divisional Officer and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 15, 2022. 
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub divisional Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form to the prescribed address given below. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organization. 

The post carries All India Service Liability. Thus the candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Junior Hindi Translator: 7 Posts
  • Sub Divisional Officer: 89 Posts
  • Hindi Typist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification

  • Junior Hindi Translator: Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level.
  • Others: Matriculation pass from a recognized Board.

Age Limit 

  • Junior Hindi Translator: 18 to 30 years
  • Others: 18 to 27 years

How to Apply 

Candidates will have to download the application form from the websites available on the Detailed Notification and fill them up. Send the filled up application form to ‘Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kodhwa Road, Pune- 411040. 

