MMRCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 22 Managerial & other posts at mmrcl.com

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 03:29 PM IST

MMRCL will recruit candidates for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 22 posts on mmrcl.com.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL has invited application for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MMRCL at mmrcl.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on June 21 and will end on August 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • General Manager: 1 post
  • Sr. Deputy General Manager: 2 posts
  • Deputy General Manager: 2 posts
  • Assistant General Manager: 5 posts
  • Deputy Engineer: 1 post
  • Environmental Scientist: 1 post
  • Supervisor (Operation Safety): 1 post
  • Supervisor (Material Management): 1 post
  • Jr. Engineer -II (Track): 4 posts
  • Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. The Candidates will be shortlisted for interview, based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MMRCL.

