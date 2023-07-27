Home / Education / Employment News / MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 01:56 PM IST

MPPEB has released the admit card for the High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023. The exam is scheduled for August 2, 2023, to fill 8720 vacancies.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the MP High School Teacher Selection Admit Card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in
MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in

Direct link to download the MP High School Teacher Selection Test admit card

The MP High School Teacher Selection Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 8720 vacancies.

MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 ”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out