MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the MP High School Teacher Selection Admit Card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 released at esb.mp.gov.in

The MP High School Teacher Selection Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 8720 vacancies.

MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 ”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your High School Teacher Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.