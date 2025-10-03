Edit Profile
    MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Applications begin for 500 vacancies, direct link here

    MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Application window has opened on the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given below. 

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 7:11 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    M.P Employees Selection Board has commenced the applications for the recruitment of 500 posts of Subedar (Stenographer) & Assistant Sub-Inspector from Friday, October 3, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in.

    MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 vacancies at esb.mponline.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.
    The last date to submit applications is October 17, 2025.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY MPESB ASI & SUBEDAR RECRUITMENT 2025

    As per the official advertisement, candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms from October 3 to 22, 2025.

    Application fee

    The category-wise application fee is given below:

    1. Unreserved category: 500
    2. SC/ST/OBC/EWS: 250

    Examination details

    The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 12, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

    To know more eligibility, selection process and other details, refer to the official advertisement.

    READ OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

    MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for MP Police ASI and Subedar recruitment drive:

    1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for MP Police ASI and Subedar Recruitment 2025.

    3. Enter your details to register, and submit.

    4. Login to your account.

    5. Fill the application form, upload the necessary document, and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Employment News/MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Applications Begin For 500 Vacancies, Direct Link Here
