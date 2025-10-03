MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Applications begin for 500 vacancies, direct link here

M.P Employees Selection Board has commenced the applications for the recruitment of 500 posts of Subedar (Stenographer) & Assistant Sub-Inspector from Friday, October 3, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in. MP Police ASI, Subedar Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 vacancies at esb.mponline.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

The last date to submit applications is October 17, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY MPESB ASI & SUBEDAR RECRUITMENT 2025

As per the official advertisement, candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms from October 3 to 22, 2025.

Application fee The category-wise application fee is given below:

Unreserved category: ₹ 500 SC/ST/OBC/EWS: ₹ 250 Examination details The recruitment examination will be conducted on December 12, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

To know more eligibility, selection process and other details, refer to the official advertisement.

READ OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for MP Police ASI and Subedar recruitment drive:

1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for MP Police ASI and Subedar Recruitment 2025.

3. Enter your details to register, and submit.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill the application form, upload the necessary document, and make the payment of application fee.

6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.