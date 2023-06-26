MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 7090 posts

MPPEB MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MP ESB) will begin online registrations for the recruitment process of Constables in MP Police today, June 26. Interested candidates can submit their forms up to July 10 on esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today on esb.mp.gov.in (Arun Mondhe/HT photo/For representation)

The online written exam for this recruitment drive will be held on August 12 in thirteen districts of the state.

The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved and ₹250 for reserved category candidates.

Vacancy details: There are a total of 7090 MP Police Constable (General Duty) vacancies for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. The vacancies are divided as:

Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force): 2646 vacancies.

Constable General Duty (Excluding Special Armed Force): 4444 vacancies.

Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force) vacancies are for male candidates only.

For eligibility criteria and other details, check the rule book.

For information in brief, check the advertisement.

For application link, click here.