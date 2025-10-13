MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window opens on Oct 27, here's when exam will be conducted | Important dates

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, is set to commence the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Madhya Pradesh Police from October 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their online applications on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window will open on October 27, 2025. (Image source: screenshot/esb.mp.gov.in)

As per the official notification, following are some of the important dates of the application process:

Starting date of online applications: October 27, 2025 Closing date of online applications: November 10, 2025 Application correction window opening date: October 27, 2025 Application correction window closing date: November 15, 2025 Examination date and shift timings The recruitment examination will be conducted on January 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts - the first shift will begin from 9:30 AM and conclude at 11:30 AM, and the second shift will start from 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

For the first shift, candidates will need to report at the exam centre between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, and in the second shift, the reporting time for candidates is 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

Also read: XAT 2026: Application correction window opens on October 14 at xatonline.in, check details here

Candidates will also get 10 minutes to read important instructions in both shifts, that is 9:20 AM to 9:30 AM in the first shift, and 2:20 PM to 2:30 PM in the second shift.

Vacancy details The recruitment drive is aimed at filling the following posts:

Subedar: 28 vacancies Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies Scale of pay For all three posts, the scale of pay is Level 9 : 36200-114800.

Application fee General/Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC/EWS categories should pay ₹100 as application fee.

Also read: Unnati Foundation, Government of Gujarat join forces to offer vocational training to 25,000 youth annually

Applicants can know about eligibility and more by referring to the official advertisement through this direct link.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.