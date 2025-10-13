Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window opens on Oct 27, here's when exam will be conducted | Important dates

    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: MPESB will open the application window opens on October 27, 2025. Candidates can know important dates and more below. 

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 2:57 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, is set to commence the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Madhya Pradesh Police from October 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their online applications on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window will open on October 27, 2025. (Image source: screenshot/esb.mp.gov.in)
    MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application window will open on October 27, 2025. (Image source: screenshot/esb.mp.gov.in)

    As per the official notification, following are some of the important dates of the application process:

    1. Starting date of online applications: October 27, 2025
    2. Closing date of online applications: November 10, 2025
    3. Application correction window opening date: October 27, 2025
    4. Application correction window closing date: November 15, 2025

    Examination date and shift timings

    The recruitment examination will be conducted on January 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts - the first shift will begin from 9:30 AM and conclude at 11:30 AM, and the second shift will start from 2:30 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

    For the first shift, candidates will need to report at the exam centre between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM, and in the second shift, the reporting time for candidates is 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

    Also read: XAT 2026: Application correction window opens on October 14 at xatonline.in, check details here

    Candidates will also get 10 minutes to read important instructions in both shifts, that is 9:20 AM to 9:30 AM in the first shift, and 2:20 PM to 2:30 PM in the second shift.

    Vacancy details

    The recruitment drive is aimed at filling the following posts:

    1. Subedar: 28 vacancies
    2. Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies
    3. Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies

    Scale of pay

    For all three posts, the scale of pay is Level 9 : 36200-114800.

    Application fee

    General/Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of 200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC/EWS categories should pay 100 as application fee.

    Also read: Unnati Foundation, Government of Gujarat join forces to offer vocational training to 25,000 youth annually

    Applicants can know about eligibility and more by referring to the official advertisement through this direct link.

    For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens On Oct 27, Here's When Exam Will Be Conducted | Important Dates
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes