The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will begin the online application process for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 tomorrow, June 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at posts at esb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 10. The examination will be conducted on August 12. MPESB recruitment 2023: Apply for 7411 constable posts from tomorrow

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7411 constable vacancies.

Details:

Constable (Special Armed Forces) : 2646

Constable General Duty (Except Special Armed Forces) : 4444

Constable General Duty (Radio Operator Technical) : 321

For unreserved candidates, the application fee is 500. The application fee is 250 for SC/ST/OBC and EWS candidates.

MPESB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Form - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023 Start From - 26/06/2023 Advertisement Rulebook”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.