MPESB answer key for High School Teacher Selection Test released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here
MPESB releases answer key for MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023, candidates can raise objections until August 11.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for the MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who took the MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 can check the answer keys through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 was conducted from August 2 to August 6.
Direct link to check MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key
Candidates have till August 11 to raise objections against the released answer key via the official website. To raise objections, applicants would be charged a processing fee of ₹50 per question.
MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key: Know how to download
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Online Question/Answer Objection -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023”
Key in your roll number and TAC Code
HSTET provisional answer key will appear on the screen
Check the answer key and raise objections if any.
