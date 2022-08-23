MPPEB group 3 recruitment: Registration for 2557 posts ends today

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the application process for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts on August 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive is to fill as many as 2,557 vacancies of Group-03 posts.

After the application window is closed, the correction window for editing application forms will be available till August 28, 2022.

For shortlisting candidates, a combined recruitment test will be conducted on September 24, 2022.

Application fee for these posts is ₹500 for candidates from unreserved category, the fee is ₹250 for candidates from reserved category.

