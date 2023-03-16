Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Apply for 4792 Staff Nurse vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2023 04:42 PM IST

MPPEB has invited application for 4792 Group 5 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applictaion for 4792 Group 5 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Apply for 4792 Staff Nurse vacancies at esb.mp.gov.in(HT file)
The applictaion process started on March 15 and the decline for the submission of the applictaion form is till March 29. The group 5 recruitment examination will be conducted on June 17.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4792 vacancies of which 3054 are fresh vacancies and 1738 backlog vacancies.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 45 years.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs. 250.

Direct link to apply

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Know who to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 application link and proceed with the registration

Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
