MPPEB MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 7090 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 10:13 AM IST

ESB MP will close online registration for 7090 MP Police Constable posts today. Apply on esb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) will close the online registration process for 7090 Constable posts in the state police force today, July 10. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on esb.mp.gov.in or use the link given here to access the portal directly. Information bulletin and other details have also been provided below.

As per the schedule, the online written exam of MP Police Constable recruitment will be held on August 12 in 13 districts across the state.

The application fee is 500 for unreserved category candidates. Reserved category candidates have to pay 250 .

Vacancies:Here are more details about the 7090 MP Police Constable (General Duty) vacancies:

Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force): 2646 vacancies.

Constable General Duty (Excluding Special Armed Force): 4444 vacancies.

Of these, Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force) vacancies are for male candidates only.

For eligibility criteria and other details candidates can check the rule book.

For the application link, click here.

