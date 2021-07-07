MPPSC recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager post, Apply online

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications to recruit Assistant Managers in Department of Public Health and Family Welfare. A total of 63 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates with postgraduate degree can apply for this post.

The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission July 16 onwards. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 15.

Candidates should be between 21-40 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held on October 24 at Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

MPPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Click on the recruitment link

Enter the details in the registration form

Submit personal details, photographs, signatures

Take a printout of the application form