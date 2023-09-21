News / Education / Employment News / NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends on Sept 23, apply at nabard.org

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends on Sept 23, apply at nabard.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 05:52 PM IST

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 registration will end on September 23, 2023. The direct link is given below.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will close the registration process for Assistant Manager posts on September 23, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official site of NABARD at nabard.org. The registration process was started on September 2, 2023 onwards.

The preliminary examination or Phase I exam will be conducted on October 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NABARD at nabard.org.
  • Click on career link available on the main page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the apply online link for Assistant Manager.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and 800/- for all others. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NABARD.

