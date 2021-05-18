NABCONS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 22 Junior and Senior Consultant posts
- NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) has invited online applications for the post of Senior Consultant and Junior Consultant on a contractual basis, as Project-Based Contract Staff, for effective implementation and monitoring of 'Off-Farm Development Department' (OFDD) projects in 18 States.
The application process is underway and the last date to apply is May 29.
The contract period may be extended for more than one year based on the requirement of the project and performance or will be co-terminus with the project period.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies out of which 20 are for Junior consultants and 2 for senior Consultants.
Age limit :
Senior consultant: Minimum 40 years and Maximum 50 years
Junior Consultant: Minimum 25 and maximum 35
Age may be relaxed in the case of deserving candidates with OFDD HO approval
Monthly remuneration :
For senior consultant : ₹1,50,000
For Junior Consultant : ₹40,000
Educational Qualification:
Senior consultant (Post 1 and Post 2): Candidate should possess Post Graduate/MBA in Rural Development, Rural Management, Agri-Business, Entrepreneurship with a minimum of 60 % marks or equivalent CGPA. (Check need of experience and other criteria in the notification)
Junior Consultant: Candidate should be MBA/ Graduate with IT /Computers as a subject with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. (Check need of experience and other criteria in the notification)
Interested candidates can apply for the above posts after checking the experience and other details on the official website of NABCONS.
