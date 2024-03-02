 NALCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 277 Graduate Engineers posts from April 4 - Hindustan Times
NALCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 277 Graduate Engineers posts from April 4; notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2024 06:49 PM IST

NALCO announces 277 Graduate Engineers Trainee posts for GATE 2023 candidates.

NALCO has notified 277 Graduate Engineers Trainee posts. Eligible candidates with GATE 2023 scores can apply for the posts through the official NALCO site at nalcoindia.com. The applictaion process will commence on March 4, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 2.

NALCO Announces 277 Graduate Engineers Trainee Positions for GATE 2023 Candidates(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NALCO Announces 277 Graduate Engineers Trainee Positions for GATE 2023 Candidates(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

NALCO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277 Graduate Engineers Trainee posts through GATE 2023.

Vacancy details:

Mechanical: 127

Electrical: 100

Instrumentation: 20

Metallurgy: 10

Chemical: 13

Chemistry: 7

NALCO Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 500 for General, OBC & EWS Candidates. All other candidates, including departmental candidates, are required to pay Rs100.

NALCO Recruitment 2024 Selection process: The final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks secured in GATE 2023 and their performance in the Personal Interview. The weightage assigned to GATE marks and Personal Interview are 90% and 10%, respectively.

NALCO Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years as on April 2.

Candidates can check the detailed NALCO recruitment notification here.

