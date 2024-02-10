NALCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Jr.Foreman, Laboratory Assistant and other posts

NALCO has invited applications for Jr.Foreman, Laboratory Assistant Gr.III, and other posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the online application form is February 18—however, the last date for receipt of a hard copy of the application along with requisite documents. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at NALCO at nalcoindia.com. Last date to submit NALCO application form is February 18

Direct link to apply

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

NALCO Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies, of which two are for Jr.Foreman (Shot Firer/ Blaster), 18 vacancies are for Jr.Foreman (Overman)/ Jr.Foreman(Mines), five vacancies is for Jr.Foreman(Electrical), five vacancies are for Jr.Foreman (Surveyor), two vacancies are for Jr.Foreman(Civil), two vacancies are for Laboratory Assistant, 4 vacancies are for Dresser–Cum-First, and 4 vacancy is for Nurse Gr.III.

NALCO Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates is Rs. 100. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, or internal candidates.

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nalcoindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application and take the print for future reference.

After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with self-attested photocopies of all the documents to the following address: Cell, HRD Department, S&P Complex, National Aluminium Company Limited, Angul – 759145, Odisha by post. The post should reach to the above mentioned address by February 26.