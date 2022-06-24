Home / Education / Employment News / Naval Dockyard Recruitment: Apply for 338 apprentices position
Naval Dockyard Recruitment: Apply for 338 apprentices position

  • Naval Dockyard Mumbai, has invited application for 338 apprentices vacancies.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Naval Dockyard Mumbai, has invited application for 338 apprentices vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in/

Naval Dockyard Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 338 vacancies of apprentices.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed class 10th with minimum 50%.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment age limit: Candidates should born between August 1, 2001 to October 31, 2008.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in/

On the homepage, click on the register tab

Register and proceed with the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

