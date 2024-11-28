Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 275 posts in the organization. Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam to recruit for 275 Apprentice posts, check details

The last date to apply for the posts is January 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Written examination for all trades: February 28, 2025

Declaration of written exam results: March 4, 2025

Commencement of training: May 2, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed SSC/ Matric/ Std 10 with 50% aggregate marks. SSC/ Matriculation and ITI certificates without marks/ grades/ grade points/ percentage will not be accepted.

There is no upper age limit for apprenticeship training, as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) office memorandum No. F.No. MSDE-14(03)/2021 AP-(PMU) dated 20 Dec 21. According to The Apprentices Act 1961, the minimum age is 14, and for hazardous occupations, it is 18. Accordingly, candidates born on or before 02 May 2011 are eligible.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise shortlisting candidates, written exam, interview, document verification oral test and medical examination.

The written exam will comprise of 75 multiple choice questions (Mathematics 30, General Science 30, General Knowledge 15) in English language with each question carrying one mark. The exam duration is for one hour. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Stipend

Admissibility of monthly stipend is based on Section 13 of ‘The Apprentices Act 1961 and ‘The Apprenticeship Rules 1992 read in conjunction with ‘The Apprenticeship (amendment) Rules 2019’ and Apprenticeship (amendment) Rules, 2022. These are briefly Rs.7700/- for one year and Rs.8050/- for two years of ITI certificate holders.