Naval Ship Repair Yard & Aircraft Yard to recruit 180 Apprentice posts

Naval Ship Repair Yard and Naval Aircraft Yard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Apprenticeship at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 180 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Naval Ship Repair Yard, Karwar: 150 Posts

Naval Aircraft Yard (Goa), Dabolim, Goa: 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have scored above 50% marks in Matriculation or equivalent and above 65% marks in the relevant ITI trade recognized by National / State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT / SCVT). The age limit of the candidate should be between 14 to 21 years of age.

Where to Apply

Interested eligible candidates are required to register online. On completion of online registration, candidates are required to forward the “Apprentice Profile” along with the required documents by speed / registered post to “The Officer-in-Charge, Dockyard Apprentice School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka – 581 308” within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

Detailed Notification Here