News / Education / Employment News / NCL India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for apprentice posts from tomorrow

NCL India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for apprentice posts from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 17, 2024 05:03 PM IST

NLC India Limited announces application process for Apprenticeship posts

NLC India Limited will begin the application process for Apprenticeship posts tomorrow, January 18. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.nlcindia.in. The deadline for the submission of the Applictaion form is January 31.

NLC India Limited invites applications for 632 Apprenticeship positions
Applications are invited from the candidates with Graduation / Diploma in courses mentioned below and passed during 2019/2020/2021/2022 & 2023 for one-year Apprenticeship Training.

The recruitment drive is intended to fill 632 positions, 314 of which are for Graduate Apprentices and 318 of which are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Eligibility criteria:

For Graduate Apprentices:

• A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full-time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline.

• A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full-time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such a degree by an Act of

Parliament in relevant discipline.

• Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full-time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

For Pharmacy: Bachelor of Pharmacy(B.Pharm)

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

• A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full-time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline.

• A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full-time) granted by a University in a relevant discipline.

• A Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Full-time) granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected according to the percentage of marks they received in the qualifying diploma or degree, if applicable.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
