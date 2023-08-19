NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 338 Trainee posts at nclcil.in, details here
NCL will recruit 338 Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of NCL at nclcil.in.
Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has started the registration process for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCL at nclcil.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 338 posts in the organization.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Shovel Operator (Trainee): 35 posts
- Dumper Operator (Trainee): 221 posts
- Surface Miner Operator (Trainee): 25 posts
- Dozer Operator (Trainee): 37 posts
- Grader Operator (Trainee): 6 posts
- Pay Loader Operator (Trainee): 2 posts
- Crane Operator (Trainee): 12 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification includes Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s). The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST Rs. 180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS. SC/ ST/ESM / Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCL.
Detailed Notification Here
