NEET MDS 2024 registration window to reopen tomorrow; check notification here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), will reopen the online registration process for NEET MDS 2024. The NEET MDS 2024 online registration period will reopen on March 9, 2024, at 10 a.m., and continue till March 11, 2024, at 11:55 p.m. NBE reopens NEET MDS 2024 registration, extends internship deadline to June 30

The internship deadline has been extended by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) until June 30, 2024. Candidates who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30 can apply for NEET MDS through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. V.12025/158/2022-DE dated 07.03.2024, the cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024”, reads the official notification.

“No edit window shall be available to the candidates who will submit their applications during the aforesaid online registration window. Candidates are advised to exercise caution while filling in their applications in order to avoid any errors as there shall be no opportunity later to edit/modify/change any information submitted”, the notice added

The exam conducting body, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has also revised the admit card date. As per the revised date, the admit card will be released on March 15. The NEET MDS examination will be held on March 18.