The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has invited online applications to fill 450 vacancies of Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to August 21 on newindia.co.in. New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recruit for 450 Engineer, other vacancies

Here are more details about the posts:

Risk Engineers: 36 vacancies.

Automobile engineers: 96

Legal officers: 70

Accounts: 30

Health: 75

IT: 23

Generalists: 120

The first phase of online examination for these posts (on objective questions) will be held tentatively on September 9 and the second phase (objective+descriptive) is scheduled for October 8.

Minimum qualification:

Risk engineers: Engineering (graduation/post-graduation) in any discipline with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Automobile engineers: BE/BTech/ME/MTech in Automobile Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Or

Graduate/post-graduate in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) together with diploma (at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering.

Legal officers: Graduate/post-graduate in Law with at least 60 per cent (55per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and graduation/postgraduation in any discipline with 60 per cent or more (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

AO (Health): MBBS/MD / MS or PG-Medical Degree

Or

BDS/ MDS

Or

BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) qualification with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or equivalent foreign degrees recognized by the National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homoeopathy (as applicable) with the prescribed benchmark.

In addition, the candidate must be holding a valid registration as on the date of interview.

IT Specialists: BE/BTech/ME/MTech in IT or Computer Science or MCA with min 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Check the notification for more details.

