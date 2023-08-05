Home / Education / Employment News / New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recruit for 450 Engineer, other vacancies

New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recruit for 450 Engineer, other vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 05, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to August 21 on newindia.co.in.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has invited online applications to fill 450 vacancies of Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to August 21 on newindia.co.in.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recruit for 450 Engineer, other vacancies
New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recruit for 450 Engineer, other vacancies

Here are more details about the posts:

Risk Engineers: 36 vacancies.

Automobile engineers: 96

Legal officers: 70

Accounts: 30

Health: 75

IT: 23

Generalists: 120

The first phase of online examination for these posts (on objective questions) will be held tentatively on September 9 and the second phase (objective+descriptive) is scheduled for October 8.

Minimum qualification:

Risk engineers: Engineering (graduation/post-graduation) in any discipline with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Automobile engineers: BE/BTech/ME/MTech in Automobile Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Or

Graduate/post-graduate in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) together with diploma (at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering.

Legal officers: Graduate/post-graduate in Law with at least 60 per cent (55per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and graduation/postgraduation in any discipline with 60 per cent or more (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

AO (Health): MBBS/MD / MS or PG-Medical Degree

Or

BDS/ MDS

Or

BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) qualification with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or equivalent foreign degrees recognized by the National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homoeopathy (as applicable) with the prescribed benchmark.

In addition, the candidate must be holding a valid registration as on the date of interview.

IT Specialists: BE/BTech/ME/MTech in IT or Computer Science or MCA with min 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD) marks.

Check the notification for more details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out