NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 posts, details here

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The registration process will end on July 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment will be done among candidates who have appeared for the interview of Engineering Services Examination (Civil), 2021 conducted by UPSC. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University/ Institute. The candidates should not exceed 30 years of age. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2021 conducted by UPSC. Candidates can check the other related details through the official site of NHAI.