NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2024: Final day to submit your application, last chance to apply for 5582 contractual vacancies

Today is the last day to submit the applications for the 5582 contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can submit their applications before 11:59 PM. NHM UP CHO Recruitment: Last day to submit applications. Registration ends at 11:59 PM.

To apply candidates can visit the official website of NHM UP upnrhm.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Worth mentioning here, the application process for the CHO recruitment began on January 29 as part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

In a notification, the NHM UP said that through the recruitment, the NHM aims to enhance the sub-health centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) The centers would prioritize improving the implementation of public health programs and enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

The NHM notification further informed that candidates shortlisted as per NHM norms will be posted as Community Health Officers at sub-health centers level HWCs in RURAL areas on a contract basis.

