CUET PG 2024 extended registration window closes today

The extended application window of the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2024) will end today. Originally, the application deadline was January 24, and it was first extended to January 31 and then to February 7. CUET PG 2024 last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms till 11:50 pm on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The examination fee can be paid till February 8, 2024. The correction window will open on February 9 and will close on February 11, 2024.

CUET PG 2024 is scheduled for March 11 to 28, and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of the exam is 1.45 hours.

There will be three shifts on all exam days.

NTA will share exam city information slips of CUET PG on March 4. Candidates can download their admit cards from March 7 onwards.

The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4. The result date is not confirmed yet.

The exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For any queries, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.