NHM UP CHO Recruitment: Application deadline on Feb 7; direct link, eligibility criteria and instructions to apply here

The National Health Mission (NHM), UP is accepting applications for 5582 contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO), the deadline of which is on February 7, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications before 11:59 PM on the mentioned date. NHM UP CHO Recruitment: Application deadline on February 7 at 11:59 PM.

To apply candidates can visit the official website of NHM UP upnrhm.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Notably, the application process started on January 29. In an official notification, the NHM UP said that the recruitment process is part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Government of Uttar Pradesh that aims to enhance the sub-health centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) The centers would prioritize improving implementation of public health programs and enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

The notification further states that candidates shortlisted as per NHM norms will be posted as Community Health Officers at sub-health centers level HWCs in RURAL areas on a contract basis.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have completed a B.Sc. (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from the academic year 2020 onwards.

Candidate must be registered in the UP Nurses and Midwives Council. Besides, candidates registered in other State Nursing Councils as Nurses and Midwives are also eligible to apply, subject to the submission of a registration certificate of UP Nurses and Midwives Council within 90 days of their provisional joining at the District, if shortlisted.

Candidates possessing other State Nursing Council Registration must submit an affidavit on Non-Judicial stamp paper of Rs. 100/- both at the time of the Document Verification Process (DVP) and at the time of joining as CHO at the concerned District Health Society (DHS).

Candidates registering based on other state Nursing Councils will be joining CHO purely on a provisional basis. After submission of the registration certificate of UP Nurses & Midwives Council, their joining shall continue as a CHO from the day of provisional joining.

If the candidate fails to produce the UP Nurses & Midwives Council registration certificate within 90 days of provisional joining, his/her candidature will be canceled. Concerned DHS will issue service termination notices to such candidates. The full amount of the surety bond (Rs. 2.50 Lakh) has to be deposited by the candidate to DHS.

AGE LIMIT: 21-40 years as of the last date of submission of online application.

Candidates who are working as a CHO in Uttar Pradesh are not eligible to apply.

Instructions to fill application form:

Candidates must not wait till the last date and time and register their application well within time, the NHM UP said in the notification. NHM will not be held responsible if the candidates cannot submit their application due to last minute rush.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before making any entry of selecting options for filling out online applications and use the same mobile number and e-mail ID (throughout the whole recruitment process) while filling application form, and COVID experience certificate.

Candidates must ensure that they have fulfilled the eligibility criteria. Candidature shall be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for the document verification process at the allocated place.

(For more information, visit the official website)