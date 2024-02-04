 RCF, Kapurthala to recruit for 15 posts against sports quota, details here - Hindustan Times
RCF, Kapurthala to recruit for 15 posts against sports quota, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2024 02:28 PM IST

RCF, Kapurthala will recruit candidates for 15 posts against sports quota. Details here

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited applications from Sportspersons for recruitment under sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization.

RCF, Kapurthala to recruit for 15 posts against sports quota, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
RCF, Kapurthala to recruit for 15 posts against sports quota, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till February 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Basket Ball: 2 posts
  • Wrestling: 4 posts
  • Cross Country: 3 posts
  • Football: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or NAC (National Apprenticeship Certificate) granted by NCVT to apply for the posts. The age limit should be between 18 to 25 yerars of age.

No post is reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS.

Application Fees

For all candidates, the application fee is 500/- and for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ E-servicemen/ PwD/ Women/ Minorities and Economic Backward Class, the application fee is 250/-. For claiming exemption/refund from the application fee, minority candidates should submit a ‘self-declaration’ as mentioned in format A at the time of document verification. Minorities mean Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians (Parsis).

Where to send applications

The application should be sent to the office of the General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala- 144602 before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RCF.

Detailed Notification Here 

